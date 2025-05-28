Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

