Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 909,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 691,862 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 81,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Hecla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.2%

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. This represents a 6.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

