Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

