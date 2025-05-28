111 Capital Buys New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

111 Capital purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after purchasing an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IDEX by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 256,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 180,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

