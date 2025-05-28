111 Capital Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,544,000 after purchasing an additional 130,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,222,000 after buying an additional 380,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

