Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $13.28 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,549,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,396 shares of company stock worth $685,649. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.64. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.