Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $58.27 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,274,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3%
VRTX stock opened at $446.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of -202.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.44 and a 200-day moving average of $461.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.34, for a total transaction of $251,930.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,825,928.26. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,514. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.04.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
