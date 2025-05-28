CIBRA Capital Ltd Invests $12.02 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

CIBRA Capital Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 346,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,021,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 8.2% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CIBRA Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $9,948,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

