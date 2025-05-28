Thoma Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. American Electric Power comprises 0.5% of Thoma Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

