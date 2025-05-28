Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 182,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $51,289,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a 52 week low of $96.76 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

