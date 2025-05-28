Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $29.66 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,693,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $127,215,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $603.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

