111 Capital Invests $992,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

