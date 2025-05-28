111 Capital Invests $1.10 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,563,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,820,000 after acquiring an additional 119,471 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,148,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,180,000 after acquiring an additional 49,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,937,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MSCI opened at $566.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.37. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.32 and a 52-week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

