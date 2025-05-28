13,300 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $266.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.55.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.50.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

