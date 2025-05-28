111 Capital Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $63.66 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.