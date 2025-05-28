111 Capital Takes $2.47 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,300,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,823,000 after purchasing an additional 538,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,173,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,629,000 after buying an additional 1,151,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,726,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,076,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,588,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $282,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,246.40. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $705,772.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,066.93. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,603 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $238.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $239.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

