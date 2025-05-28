111 Capital Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

111 Capital acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. Progressive accounts for about 0.9% of 111 Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,434,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Progressive by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.94, for a total transaction of $2,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,566 shares in the company, valued at $75,462,306.04. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $11,711,495. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.24.

Progressive Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PGR opened at $278.73 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

