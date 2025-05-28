111 Capital Invests $3.36 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises 0.7% of 111 Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $321.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

