CIBRA Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CIBRA Capital Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 83,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Schlumberger comprises about 2.2% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.