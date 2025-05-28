CIBRA Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 988,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000. Matterport makes up 3.2% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CIBRA Capital Ltd owned 0.31% of Matterport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 346,434 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Matterport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

