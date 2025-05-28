5,870 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Acquired by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $176,298,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,478,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 782,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

NYSE:BROS opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $7,855,436.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,099,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,970,654.66. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

