CIBRA Capital Ltd Makes New $7.38 Million Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 335,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,000. Air Transport Services Group comprises about 5.0% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATSG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,377,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,146,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,290,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,907,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,922,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
