CWC Advisors LLC. Buys 363 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,026,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,017,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4,372.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 461,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451,139 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,004.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,905,000 after buying an additional 243,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

