CWC Advisors LLC. Makes New $338,000 Investment in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. CWC Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of Semler Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Semler Scientific by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $483.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

