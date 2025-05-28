Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Stepan Stock Up 3.8%

SCL opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $593.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth about $818,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Stepan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stepan by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

