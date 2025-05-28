Premier, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Premier has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Premier has a payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Premier has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.28 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 22,119 shares of company stock worth $464,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 407,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Premier by 2,482.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 413,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

