Crane (CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 11th

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Crane has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of CR stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average of $161.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Crane has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 target price on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Crane by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Crane by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,524,000 after purchasing an additional 84,278 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.