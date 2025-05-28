Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $72.54.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.