Trustmark Co. (TRMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 15th

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.63. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 43.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

