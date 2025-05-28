Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

BOH stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 35.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

