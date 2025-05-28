Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on June 16th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 3.2%

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.