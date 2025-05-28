Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on June 13th

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of OBDE stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

