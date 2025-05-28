Tyson Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

NYSE TSN opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Tyson Foods by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

