Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 230,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 352,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.33.
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
