Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 5550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Madison Pacific Properties Trading Down 23.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Madison Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Graziano Delucchi bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$30,938.00. Also, insider Madison Venture Corporation acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00. Insiders purchased 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $164,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

