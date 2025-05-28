Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 7,824,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 2,691,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.38.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
