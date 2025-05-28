Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 7,824,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 2,691,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.38.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.45.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.