Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.14 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 98593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNZ. National Bank Financial upgraded Tenaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.91.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

