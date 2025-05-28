Devve Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Devve has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $756,778.16 worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devve token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Devve has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108,564.04 or 0.99803367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,047.55 or 0.99328556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Profile

Devve’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial. The official website for Devve is www.devve.io.

Devve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 90,755,481.7195801 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.52678784 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $805,640.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

