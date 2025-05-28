Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AON

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $16.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.50. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $365.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.48. AON has a one year low of $275.07 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

