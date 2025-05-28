Saros Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.08 Million (SAROS)

Saros (SAROS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Saros has a total market capitalization of $527.81 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saros token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saros has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saros Profile

Saros launched on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,625,000,000 tokens. Saros’ official website is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz.

Buying and Selling Saros

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,625,000,000 with 1,166,156,202 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.20058251 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $21,861,153.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

