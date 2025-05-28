APF coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $811,438.15 (APFC)

APF coin (APFC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One APF coin token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APF coin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. APF coin has a market cap of $68.56 million and approximately $811,438.15 worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108,564.04 or 0.99803367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,047.55 or 0.99328556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

APF coin Token Profile

APF coin launched on April 13th, 2022. APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,958,388 tokens. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital. The official website for APF coin is apfdigitalagrifund.com/en.

Buying and Selling APF coin

According to CryptoCompare, “APF coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APF coin is 0.39275248 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $813,995.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apfdigitalagrifund.com/en/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APF coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APF coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

