Shrub (SHRUB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.79 Million

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Shrub has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shrub token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shrub has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shrub alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,564.04 or 0.99803367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,047.55 or 0.99328556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Shrub

Shrub’s launch date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. The official website for Shrub is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto.

Shrub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00521528 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,563,756.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shrub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shrub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shrub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shrub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.