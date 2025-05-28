Staked TRX Price Reaches $0.34 (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Staked TRX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Staked TRX has a market cap of $164.43 million and $2.74 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Staked TRX has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,564.04 or 0.99803367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,047.55 or 0.99328556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked TRX Token Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Staked TRX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.33884879 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,900,706.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked TRX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked TRX using one of the exchanges listed above.

