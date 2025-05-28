MESSIER Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $39.30 Million (M87)

MESSIER (M87) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. One MESSIER token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MESSIER has a total market capitalization of $39.30 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MESSIER has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MESSIER alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,564.04 or 0.99803367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,047.55 or 0.99328556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MESSIER Profile

MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. MESSIER’s official website is messier.app. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87.

MESSIER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00004457 USD and is up 8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,358,794.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESSIER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESSIER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MESSIER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MESSIER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MESSIER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.