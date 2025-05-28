Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of BAC opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $332.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

