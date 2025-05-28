Thoma Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,905 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $298,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $461,600,000 after purchasing an additional 658,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.