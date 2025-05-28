Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 36,814 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,049,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.11.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.3%
Shares of MTD opened at $1,161.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,096.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,207.71.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
