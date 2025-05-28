Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 511,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,599,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of Consolidated Edison as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.