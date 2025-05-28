Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,135,584.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,654.28. The trade was a 45.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,677 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,061.19. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,856 shares of company stock worth $11,202,861. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $117.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.