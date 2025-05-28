Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $9,458,826.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,732,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,347,840.65. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $113,210,296 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

